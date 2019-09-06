ValuEngine Lowers GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) to Hold

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GWGH traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 30.61, a current ratio of 30.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. GWG has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GWG will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in GWG by 24.0% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GWG by 206.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GWG by 20,940.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,677 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

