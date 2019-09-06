ValuEngine Lowers GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) to Hold

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ GWGH traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 30.61, a current ratio of 30.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. GWG has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.
GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GWG will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GWG
GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.
