Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF)’s share price rose 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 7,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 38,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55.

About Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF)

Value Partners Group Limited is an asset management holding company. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on November 10, 2006 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands with an additional office in Central, Hong Kong.

