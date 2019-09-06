USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,800,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,743,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,899,000 after buying an additional 612,260 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,361,287.5% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after buying an additional 544,515 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,794,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 224,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 6,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $67.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.