USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Ball makes up about 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,315,913.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 442,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,796,380.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.46.

BLL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. 149,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,565. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ball Co. has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

