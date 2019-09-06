USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 144.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.00. 9,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,894. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.78 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average of $151.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $189.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

