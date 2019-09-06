USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 9,794 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,311 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 37.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,216,738,000 after buying an additional 6,567,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $650,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $578,058,000 after acquiring an additional 994,381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,034,010 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after acquiring an additional 774,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,881,153 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $294,822,000 after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Barclays raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 203,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

