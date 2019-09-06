USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 909 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward M. Christie III acquired 2,375 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,689. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $67.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

