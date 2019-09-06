USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 10,882 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.5% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 112,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.5% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,057. The firm has a market cap of $308.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $123.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

