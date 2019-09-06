US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $43.56, approximately 235,709 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 263,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

USCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded US Concrete from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.29.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the second quarter worth approximately $31,006,000. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $10,618,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in US Concrete by 565.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 147,322 shares during the period. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 19.5% in the second quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 751,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 122,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 2,246.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

