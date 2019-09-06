Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Up 9%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s stock price rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.73, approximately 4,639,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,903,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on URBN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.