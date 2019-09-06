UniVision Engineering (LON:UVEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.99

Shares of UniVision Engineering Limited (LON:UVEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 1776910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.15.

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

