Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) EVP Sells $273,611.88 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $273,611.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Cheung Hyen Chong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $82,100.00.

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $634.97 million, a PE ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $3,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 12.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $567,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UEIC. Sidoti raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.