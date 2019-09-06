Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UTL. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,476. Unitil has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $911.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Unitil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.