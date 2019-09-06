Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We continue our bullish QURE thesis (and affirm our $175 price target) ahead of what we see as among the most compelling 2020 catalysts in biotech:.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Uniqure to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.18.

QURE opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,232.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $388,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,406 shares in the company, valued at $745,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $451,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,415 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter valued at $618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth about $10,757,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

