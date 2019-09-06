Unilever (LON:ULVR) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 4,850 ($63.37).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 4,460 ($58.28) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,735 ($61.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,813.50 ($62.90).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 5,179 ($67.67) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,016.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,701.30. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,248.82 ($68.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.