Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 86,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 89,105 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

