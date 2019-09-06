Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) has been given a $75.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.56% from the stock’s previous close.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. 523,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.32. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $75,399.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

