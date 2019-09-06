UBS Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €23.40 ($27.21) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. K&S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.74 ($22.95).

ETR:SDF opened at €14.78 ($17.19) on Monday. K&S has a 1 year low of €13.15 ($15.29) and a 1 year high of €19.61 ($22.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.35 and a 200-day moving average of €16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.42.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

