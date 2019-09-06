UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 166.50 ($2.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.70. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The company has a market capitalization of $625.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Group’s previous dividend of $1.47. Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

