UBS Group Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $84.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $108.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.35.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. 2,277,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,290. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,586,000 after acquiring an additional 324,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.