U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 146.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.