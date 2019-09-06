U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $155,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 335,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,787. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

