Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $260.37

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $260.37 and last traded at $259.66, with a volume of 1668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $6,605,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.81, for a total transaction of $525,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,373 shares of company stock worth $37,853,263. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 537.7% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

