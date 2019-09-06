Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Patrick Weiss Sells 14,728 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $407,376.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,082.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 14,730 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $451,621.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,129. The company has a market capitalization of $891.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corp has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 204.63% and a negative return on equity of 168.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 947,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 805,251 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 579,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 319,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

