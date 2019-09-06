TTC Price Hits $0.0570 on Major Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $659,839.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 802,327,039 coins and its circulating supply is 345,301,883 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

