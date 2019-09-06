Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Trivago reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trivago.

Get Trivago alerts:

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trivago in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

TRVG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. 21,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,002. Trivago has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Trivago by 165.2% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 27,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trivago by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Trivago by 24.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.