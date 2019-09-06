Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 6%

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.53, approximately 646,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 444,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRVG. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trivago in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trivago NV – will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Trivago by 4,997.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 197,332 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Trivago by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trivago by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $3,989,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Trivago by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 27,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

