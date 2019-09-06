Tripio Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00213906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.01257886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00085689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

