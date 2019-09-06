Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Wilhelm Stahl Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $61,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tricida stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,300. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 99.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1,586.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

