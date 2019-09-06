Trexquant Investment LP Sells 84,240 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,240 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Bank of America set a $13.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 210,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,057. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

