Trexquant Investment LP Sells 27,750 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 119.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,093.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,942,354.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,165 shares of company stock worth $26,085,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $812.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $246.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

