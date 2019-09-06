Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $629,000 Investment in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 45.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HFC. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $74.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.