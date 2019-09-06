Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $523,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,002,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,821,000 after acquiring an additional 539,623 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after buying an additional 523,254 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,146,000 after buying an additional 514,184 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $105,746,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $95,480,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.96. The stock had a trading volume of 80,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,098. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

