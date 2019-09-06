Trexquant Investment LP Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $124,393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,676,000 after acquiring an additional 137,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $119,948.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $118.00 target price on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Carter’s stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,421. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

