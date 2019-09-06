Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 176.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1,389.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Citigroup set a $108.00 price target on Primerica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $132.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $357,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,755.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

