Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 3,977 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 241.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 678,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 193.5% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 192,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 126,748 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,826 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $135,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Healy sold 360,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $2,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 898,274 shares of company stock worth $19,640,348 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.96. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

