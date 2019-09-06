Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 18,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $208,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,161 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $25,715.90.

On Monday, August 5th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 39 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $458.25.

On Monday, July 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 21,303 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $272,891.43.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 87,300 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,116,567.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $943,600.00.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. 4,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $128.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 207,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 56,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,934.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 535,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

