Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.13, for a total transaction of $300,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $327,843.60.

On Monday, July 8th, Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $88,330.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $206,500.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,095 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00.

TTD stock traded down $7.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.36. 332,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,809. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.77. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.67.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

