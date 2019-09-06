Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from an equal rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of TM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.83. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $111.12 and a twelve month high of $133.16. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.43. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Toyota Motor by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.7% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

