Total Energy Services Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$121,216.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.16 per share, with a total value of C$30,787.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.04 per share, with a total value of C$30,189.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$30,237.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,765.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$27,028.51.

On Friday, August 16th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,242.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$24,354.82.

On Thursday, July 11th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 17,450 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$136,633.50.

On Friday, June 28th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 2,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, with a total value of C$18,723.61.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,424.86.

Shares of TSE:TOT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,745. Total Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of C$5.83 and a 12 month high of C$12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.61. The company has a market cap of $295.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

