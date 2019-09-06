Total Energy Services Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$121,216.
Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.16 per share, with a total value of C$30,787.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.04 per share, with a total value of C$30,189.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$30,237.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,765.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$27,028.51.
- On Friday, August 16th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,242.00.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$24,354.82.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 17,450 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$136,633.50.
- On Friday, June 28th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 2,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, with a total value of C$18,723.61.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,424.86.
Shares of TSE:TOT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,745. Total Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of C$5.83 and a 12 month high of C$12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.61. The company has a market cap of $295.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
