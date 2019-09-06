Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Director Rand C. Berney Purchases 4,950 Shares

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Director Rand C. Berney purchased 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $19,948.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 134,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,918. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 43.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

