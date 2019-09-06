TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TopBuild Corp. is the installer and distributor of insulation products to the construction industry primarily in the United States. The company also installs and distributes other building products, which consists of rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving and roofing. It offers insulation installation services. TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp. is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLD. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.43.

NYSE:BLD opened at $91.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,291,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,698 shares in the company, valued at $14,559,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $730,231.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,442 shares of company stock worth $3,880,229. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TopBuild by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in TopBuild by 67.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 909,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,598,000 after acquiring an additional 182,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

