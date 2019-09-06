Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Stake Lifted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 309.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 185.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.37.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,803. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

