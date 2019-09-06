Todd Donald Wohler Sells 2,428 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $96,634.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Donald Wohler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Todd Donald Wohler sold 2 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $76.68.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. 40,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. OTR Global lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

