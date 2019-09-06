Tiverton Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 25,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 98,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 257,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,266 shares of company stock worth $41,142,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 203,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,974. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

