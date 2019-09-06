Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Trading Up 1.3%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $24.93, approximately 12,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 27,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

