Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. 1,663,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,822. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 4.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tilray has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,004,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,031,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,484,000. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

