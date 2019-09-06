Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.53% of Tiffany & Co. worth $60,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIF. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,249,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after buying an additional 415,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,129,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,231,000 after buying an additional 227,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,667,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 139,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $130.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

In related news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.37.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

