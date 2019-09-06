ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $26.85.
About ThyssenKrupp
