ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $26.85.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

