Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,348 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $98,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 32,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,191,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.11. The stock had a trading volume of 87,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

